SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers

The Board of Directors of SIFMA announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2021:
Chair: John F. W. Rogers, Executive Vice President, Goldman Sachs & Co.
Chair Elect: Thomas Pluta, Global Head of Linear Rates Trading, JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vice Chair: Jim Reynolds, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Loop Capital Markets LLC
Chair Emeritus: Joseph E. Sweeney, President, Advice & Wealth Management, Products and Service Delivery, Ameriprise Financial
Treasurer: James Wallin, Senior Vice President, AllianceBernstein
SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of its Board of Directors:
Megan Flaherty, General Counsel, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
Gary Hall, Partner, Partner – Head of Investment Banking, Siebert Williams Shank & Co.
Jamie Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, Advisor Group, Inc.
Samuel A. Ramirez Jr., President & CEO, Ramirez Asset Management, Senior Managing Director, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
John Taft, Vice Chairman, Baird
Ryan Taylor, Managing Director, U.S. Head of Capital Markets Compliance, RBC Capital Markets, LLC