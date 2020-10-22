 Skip to main Content
SIFMA’s Board Of Directors Announces Newly Elected Officers

Date 22/10/2020

The Board of Directors of SIFMA announced it has elected the following principal officers to leadership positions on the Board for 2021:

Chair: John F. W. Rogers, Executive Vice President, Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chair Elect: Thomas Pluta, Global Head of Linear Rates Trading, JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vice Chair: Jim Reynolds, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Loop Capital Markets LLC

Chair Emeritus: Joseph E. Sweeney, President, Advice & Wealth Management, Products and Service Delivery, Ameriprise Financial

Treasurer: James Wallin, Senior Vice President, AllianceBernstein

SIFMA is also pleased to welcome the new members of its Board of Directors:

Megan Flaherty, General Counsel, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC

Gary Hall, Partner, Partner – Head of Investment Banking, Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

Jamie Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, Advisor Group, Inc.

Samuel A. Ramirez Jr., President & CEO, Ramirez Asset Management, Senior Managing Director, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

John Taft, Vice Chairman, Baird

Ryan Taylor, Managing Director, U.S. Head of Capital Markets Compliance, RBC Capital Markets, LLC