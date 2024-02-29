SIFMA Welcomes The Introduction Of Bipartisan E-delivery Legislation In The Senate

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the introduction in the Senate of the bipartisan bill, The Improving Disclosure for Investors Act of 2024 that would direct the SEC to promulgate rules to expand access to electronic delivery of certain required financial disclosures, while ensuring investors still have the option to receive paper delivery:

“The time is overdue to make electronic delivery the default means for delivering investor communications, while giving investors the power to choose paper delivery if preferred. Survey results show that a large majority of retail investors, regardless of income or age, want e-delivery for its environmental benefits, speed, and convenience. SIFMA commends Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) for introducing The Improving Disclosure for Investors Act of 2024, the Senate companion to legislation introduced in the House last year. This important bipartisan legislation is the natural next step in modernizing the SEC’s framework in light of changing investor preferences and technology.”