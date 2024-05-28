SIFMA Statement On Today’s Transition To T+1 Settlement

SIFMA today issued the following statement from Tom Price, managing director and head of technology, operations, and business continuity for SIFMA, on today’s transition to T+1 settlement:

“Over the weekend, SIFMA’s T+1 Command Center was fully engaged with the industry, discussing among the designated participants such topics as conversion status information, transparency into the activity of other participants, and issue identification and socialization. That engagement will continue throughout the week. The industry has taken steps to be ready when the U.S. markets open today, which is the effective date of the transition to T+1 settlement, and we look forward to continued progress towards T+1 and helping investors and the industry realize the benefits of this change.”