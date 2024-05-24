SIFMA Statement On The Transition To T+1 Settlement

SIFMA today issued the following statement from Tom Price, managing director and head of technology, operations, and business continuity for SIFMA, on the transition to T+1 settlement:

“As we head into transition weekend and make final preparations for the move from T+2 to T+1 settlement, SIFMA’s members, along with our partners ICI and DTCC, have committed the time and resources to prepare, and that gives us a high degree of confidence as we proceed with the transition. We will be engaging in communications with the industry over the coming weekend and will assess how the work is going and address any issues which arise. Monday we will look to Canada, Mexico and Argentina as those countries move to T+1, and on Tuesday May 28, we will be ready for the market open on the effective date of the U.S. transition. Shortening the time between the trade date and settlement date reduces risk in the system, and the industry has worked hard to prepare for this important change.”