SIFMA Statement On The Securing A Strong Retirement Act Of 2020

SIFMA today issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2020, which was introduced today:
“The American retirement system has helped millions of Americans prepare for a secure lifestyle post-employment. Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2020 takes important steps toward enhancing the private retirement system and increasing retirement savings. In particular, we are pleased the bill includes provisions that will incentivize small business to offer retirement plans, enable older Americans to save more and hold on to their savings longer, and allow matching contributions for student loan payments. We commend Chairman Richard Neal and Ranking Member Kevin Brady for their long-standing commitment to expanding retirement savings and retirement security for all Americans.”