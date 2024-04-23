SIFMA Statement On The Final DOL Fiduciary Rule

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. regarding the final Department of Labor (DOL) fiduciary rule:

“We are closely examining the details of the final rule released today. As proposed, the rule conflicted with existing federal securities regulation – specifically Regulation Best Interest – and would likely limit investors’ access to advice and education. Stakeholders have been quite explicit on the need to address these conflicts and we will be reviewing the conflict-related text as well as other relevant text on the material flaws we raised in our comments.”