SIFMA Statement On SEC Extending Comment Periods For Certain Proposals

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the SEC’s announcement regarding the extension of comment periods for certain proposals:

“SIFMA welcomes the announcement today from the SEC extending comment periods for certain proposals. Providing more time to comment will allow stakeholders time to provide critical information the SEC must consider, including preparing robust cost benefit analysis, impact on market functioning and, importantly, investors. Further, the Commission should consider the cumulative impact of its rulemaking agenda and the need for prioritization, particularly given the need to finalize important, long pending rule proposals such as the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) Data Privacy Rule.”