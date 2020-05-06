SIFMA Statement On SEC Directing Exchanges To Propose Single National Market System For Consolidated Equity Market Data

SIFMA today issued the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order directing the exchanges and FINRA to submit a new national market system plan regarding consolidated equity market data:
“SIFMA strongly supports the SEC’s directing the national securities exchanges to propose a single new national market system plan for consolidated equity market data and modernize the governance structure, which is in line with the industry’s longstanding position. Equity markets have evolved considerably and SIFMA sees the proposal as a positive initial step which addresses current conflicts of interests for exchanges between the SIP data and exchange proprietary feeds, recognizes the importance of ensuring that the SIP is properly maintained, and allows non-SRO market participants the opportunity to be considered in the decision making process for this critical utility. We find the timeline given for the Exchanges to submit a proposal to be reasonable. The proposal to develop a new plan should improve market resilience and ensure the equity market continues to benefit investors and play an essential role in capital formation.”