SIFMA Statement On Ranking Member Toomey’s Guiding Principles For Housing Finance Reform

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the set of guiding principles for housing finance reform introduced by U.S. Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-PA):
“SIFMA applauds Ranking Member Toomey for publishing principles for GSE reform. SIFMA has long supported comprehensive housing finance reform that includes a government guarantee to ensure the continued liquidity of the TBA MBS market. We urge Congress to enact thoughtful reform that creates a permanent solution to the ongoing conservatorships of the GSEs.”