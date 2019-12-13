SIFMA Statement On Phase One China Trade Deal

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, regarding agreement between the United States and China on a phase one trade deal:
“SIFMA welcomes news that the United States and China have reached a conclusion to their trade and investment discussions and commends the Trump administration for securing this critical outcome. Securing a level playing field in China’s market for U.S. based financial services firms is a long-standing goal of SIFMA. We will examine this agreement closely and are eager to learn more about plans for its implementation.”