SIFMA Statement On Phase One China Trade Deal

Date 13/12/2019

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, regarding agreement between the United States and China on a phase one trade deal:

“SIFMA welcomes news that the United States and China have reached a conclusion to their trade and investment discussions and commends the Trump administration for securing this critical outcome. Securing a level playing field in China’s market for U.S. based financial services firms is a long-standing goal of SIFMA. We will examine this agreement closely and are eager to learn more about plans for its implementation.”