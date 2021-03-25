SIFMA Statement On Passage Of New York State LIBOR Legislation

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the passage of LIBOR legislation by the New York State Legislature:
“We are pleased the New York State Legislature passed the model law for New York to help transition ‘tough legacy’ contracts that are difficult or practically impossible to amend. SIFMA, as a member of the Alternative Rates Reference Committee (ARRC), helped develop and championed this legislation to facilitate a smooth transition from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate, which is a top priority for the financial services industry. SIFMA supports market, legislative and regulatory efforts to ensure a smooth transition while avoiding market disruption and legal uncertainty, and to that end we encourage Congress to pass a federal law similar to the one passed in New York to address these issues on a national level.”