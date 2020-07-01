SIFMA Statement On LOCAL Infrastructure Act

SIFMA today issued the following statement from SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on the LOCAL Infrastructure Act:
“SIFMA commends SIFMA commends Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Barrasso (R-WY), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jerry Moran (R-KS), and Tom Carper (D-DE) on their commitment to infrastructure investment, seen today with the introduction of the Lifting Our Communities through Advance Liquidity for Infrastructure (LOCAL Infrastructure) Act. This bipartisan, timely legislation reinstates advance refunding, which is a critical tool to help state and local governments lower their interest costs to more easily finance their infrastructure needs, such as schools, roads, and hospitals. Infrastructure spending is essential, and this legislation is particularly welcome now, when state and local governments are facing unprecedented expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”