SIFMA Statement On JOBS Act 4.0 Discussion Draft

SIFMA released the following statement today from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., on a discussion draft of legislation (JOBS Act 4.0) aimed at accelerating new business formation, ahead of the 10th Anniversary of the JOBS Act:
“SIFMA strongly supported the passage of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (JOBS Act) of 2012. The JOBS Act has helped promote job creation and economic growth by making it easier for companies to access capital while at the same time promoting transparency for investors. As such, SIFMA welcomes Ranking Member Toomey and the Senate Banking Committee’s focus on new legislative avenues to boost economic growth, encourage job creation, and support entrepreneurs by improving our securities laws and regulations. U.S. capital markets are a critical source of financing for businesses – especially small and mid-sized businesses. Now is the time to tailor securities regulations to facilitate better access to the U.S. capital markets. SIFMA welcomes the opportunity to work with the Committee as it reviews the current regulatory structure and considers reforms to the various laws governing our capital markets to improve market efficiency and further facilitate capital formation.”