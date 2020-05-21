SIFMA Statement On Final DOL Electronic Disclosure Rule

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, regarding the newly final rule from the Department of Labor (DOL) on electronic delivery of retirement plans disclosures:
“We support this commonsense, environmentally and consumer friendly effort to modernize the transfer of retirement information in a digital age, which is consistent with the way Americans want to receive information, particularly given current circumstances. Participants of all ages and incomes increasingly prefer to access information online and believe that doing so makes it easier to act on the information.”