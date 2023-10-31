SIFMA Statement On DOL Rule On Retirement Savings Advice

SIFMA issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. regarding a release today from the Department of Labor (DOL) related to retirement savings advice:

“Since the Department of Labor (DOL) first proposed a change to the definition of fiduciary, the landscape has changed greatly, most notably with the introduction of the Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI). Reg BI implemented a best interest standard that did not exist at the time of the 2015 DOL re-proposal and foundationally improved the protections in place for retirement savers. SIFMA long supported a best interest standard of care for brokers. That standard is now in place – it is robust and expansive with significant duties and obligations imposed on broker-dealers that unquestionably enhances investor protection. Upon initial review, we are concerned that the Department’s newest proposal may go too far, inconsistent with existing federal regulations such as Reg BI and as a result could limit access to advice and education while also limiting investor choice in advisors.”