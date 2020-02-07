SIFMA Statement On Data Connectivity

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, regarding the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh’s speech on data connectivity Wednesday in Singapore.
“SIFMA congratulates Under Secretary McIntosh on an excellent speech. Cross-border data flows are crucial to the financial services industry and the capital formation and job creation they underpin. As such, building on the important milestones USMCA laid, we strongly endorse the Under Secretary’s prioritization of data connectivity. We warmly welcome both the establishment of the technical experts group on cross-border data issues in financial services, as part of the 2020 U.S. Presidency of the G7, and the U.S.-Singapore Joint Statement on Financial Services Data Connectivity. We look forward to continuing our work with Treasury on this issue, one of crucial importance.”