SIFMA Statement On Congressional Passage Of The Debt Ceiling Deal

Date 02/06/2023

SIFMA today issued the following statement from president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on Congressional passage of the debt ceiling deal:

 

“SIFMA commends Congress for taking action to pass the debt ceiling deal agreed to last weekend. It is critically important the United States stands fully behind its obligations. A failure to act expediently would have had negative impacts throughout the financial system and would do irreparable harm to the U.S. economy. SIFMA applauds the President and Congress for working together to resolve the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The President signing the bill into law will ensure that the confidence in the creditworthiness of the United States will be preserved.”

