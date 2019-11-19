SIFMA Statement On Changes To Supplemental Leverage Ratio

SIFMA today issued the following statement from President and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. on changes to the supplemental leverage ratio:
“Regulatory changes to the supplementary leverage ratio for certain banks reflect ongoing recognition of the need to review and revise regulations to ensure banking and capital markets activities are not unnecessarily restricted. Carrying these changes over to a wider universe of financial institutions is a logical next step. Policymakers and regulators should continue to take steps to ensure prudential regulations promote the stability of the financial system but do not negatively impact capital formation and economic growth.”