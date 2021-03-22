SIFMA Statement On Board Diversity Bill

SIFMA today released the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, supporting legislation introduced by Congressman Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY) and co-sponsored by Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) that would require public companies to disclose the race, ethnicity, gender, and veteran status of their board members, nominees and executive officers.
“SIFMA supports Congressman Meeks and Senator Menendez’s efforts to increase gender, racial, and ethnic diversity on corporate boards of directors through the ‘Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act of 2021.’ SIFMA and our members have long prioritized diversity and inclusion in the financial services industry, and we understand there is still much more to do. We recognize that achieving diversity is an evolutionary process that requires an ongoing commitment to diversity policies and practices, as well as regular assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of workforce and employment practices, business practices and supplier diversity, and transparency of organizational diversity and inclusion. As such, we look forward to supporting Congressman Meeks and Senator Menendez on this important legislation.”