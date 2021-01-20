SIFMA Statement On Biden-Harris Inauguration

SIFMA today issued the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of SIFMA, on the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr :
“SIFMA congratulates Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on his inauguration to 46th President of the United States of America. Our members stand ready to work with the new Administration and Congress to move forward to address the nation’s most pressing needs and promote economic growth and prosperity for all Americans. SIFMA also congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman, first African-American and first Indian-American to serve as Vice President, a historic milestone for our nation.”