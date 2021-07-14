SIFMA Revises 2022 Fixed Income Market Close Recommendations In The U.S. To Include Full Close For Juneteenth National Independence Day

SIFMA has revised its previous recommendations for 2022 full market closes for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities in the U.S. SIFMA is now recommending a full market close on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. Going forward, Juneteenth National Independence Day will be incorporated into our holiday schedule.
This recommendation applies to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.
SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.