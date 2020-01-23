SIFMA Promotes Ellen Greene To Managing Director, Equity And Options Market Structure

SIFMA today announced that Ellen Greene has been promoted to the position of managing director, equity and options market structure.
In this new role, Ms. Greene will take on the additional role of staff advisor to SIFMA’s Equity Markets and Trading Committee. She will have responsibility for all market structure issues in the equities and listed options areas, which is part of SIFMA’s broader Capital Markets division, and will report to Rob Toomey, SIFMA managing director and associate general counsel. Ms. Greene will retain her responsibility for SIFMA’s Listed Options Committee.
“Ellen has been an outstanding team member and is highly regarded by our members. We are very pleased to see her expand her portfolio and take on this critical new role,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO.
Ms. Greene has worked at SIFMA since 2012. She previously held positions as vice president of transaction services at NASDAQ, managing director at the American Stock Exchange, investment banking associate at the Wadsworth Company, and analyst on the syndicate desk in equity capital markets at Merrill Lynch.