SIFMA Partners With Texas Southern University On Diverse Talent Pipeline Resource: SIFMA Invest!

Today, SIFMA and Texas Southern University (TSU) announced the inaugural launch SIFMA Invest! The SIFMA Invest! program and virtual platform offers students enrolled at TSU a myriad of educational, industry research and career development opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in financial services.
“SIFMA’s members have long been committed to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen Jr., SIFMA president & CEO. “Working with the leadership at TSU, we are excited to launch this new platform that we believe will enhance outreach to a more diverse group of college students, provide better connectivity to financial services sector and the potential career opportunities it has to offer.”
Click here for full details.