SIFMA Opposes A Financial Transaction Tax

SIFMA today issued the following statement from Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO, on the subject of a financial transaction tax:
“A Financial Transaction Tax, or FTT, would tax middle class savers, including pension funds, 401ks and IRAs. At a time when market development, efficiency and competition are driving the cost of investing toward zero, it makes little sense to increase the cost through what is essentially a sales tax. Further, the threat such a tax poses to the efficiency of the U.S. capital markets is real. It begs the question, what’s the point?”