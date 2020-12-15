SIFMA Issues 2021 And 2022 Fixed Income Recommendations For Full & Early Holiday Closes In The U.S., U.K., And Japan

SIFMA today issued its 2021 and 2022 holiday recommendations for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities in the U.S. and the U.K. The 2021 U.S. holiday schedule includes one change from standard practice, which has been previously updated. For Good Friday 2021, there will an early close at 12:00 p.m., EST, due to the BLS employment release schedule. All 2022 recommendations for Japan are subject to confirmation by the Bank of Japan. SIFMA will confirm its 2022 recommendations for Japan in early 2021.
The recommendations apply to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper, and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.
SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions. Early closes will not affect the closing time for settlements.
The full 2021 and 2022 holiday recommendations for the U.S. and U.K. are listed on SIFMA’s Website at https://www.sifma.org/resources/general/holiday-schedule.