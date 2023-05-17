BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach

SIFMA Fixed Income Market Close Recommendations In The U.S., The U.K., And Japan For The U.S. Memorial Day & U.K. Spring Bank Holidays

Date 17/05/2023

SIFMA confirmed its previous recommendations for the U.S., the U.K., and Japan in observance of the U.S. Memorial Day and U.K Spring Bank holidays.

 

These recommendations apply to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach