SIFMA Fixed Income Market Close Recommendation In The U.S., The U.K. And Japan For Presidents Day

Date 05/02/2024

SIFMA has confirmed its previous recommendation for a full market close on Monday, February 19 for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income securities in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan in observance of the U.S. Presidents Day Holiday.

This recommendation applies to trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds and secondary money market trading in bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and Yankee and Euro certificates of deposit.

SIFMA’s recommended early and full market closes are recommendations only; each member firm should decide for itself whether its fixed income departments remain open for trading. All SIFMA recommendations are subject to change due to market conditions.

