SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society Announces Tonia Bottoms Of BNY Mellon’s Pershing The Recipient Of The 2024 DE&I Advocate Award

SIFMA today announced Tonia Bottoms, Managing Director and Senior Managing Counsel of BNY Mellon’s Pershing as the 2024 recipient of the SIFMA Compliance & Legal (C&L) Society’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Advocate Award.

First awarded in 2022, the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advocate Award celebrates legal and compliance professionals who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to building creative solutions that address DE&I inequities in the financial services industry and ensures the next generation of leaders reflects our diverse society.

“The Compliance & Legal Society is honored to award Tonia Bottoms the 2024 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advocate Award,” said Scott Kursman, President, SIFMA C&L Society. “Tonia’s unwavering commitment to DE&I has not only elevated BNY Mellon but has set a benchmark for the financial services industry at large. We thank her for her many contributions and leadership in this space.”

Bottoms serves as a Managing Director and Senior Managing Counsel at BNY Mellon’s Pershing, concurrently holding the role of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Advocate on Pershing’s Executive Committee. Bottoms specializes in the areas of retirement plans and financial products. She works closely with senior leadership on developing regulatory and legislative matters affecting the retirement and fiduciary business.

As Diversity & Inclusion Advocate, Bottoms leads efforts for Pershing to advance diversity as a business imperative and inclusion as an essential leadership skill.

Bottoms has served as Global Co-Chair of IMPACT, a BNY Mellon Multicultural Ethnic and Racial Diversity Employee Resource group, and as the chair of IMPACT’s Black Leadership Forum. She has been recognized as a three-time 100 Ethnic Minority Executive on Empower’s Role Model list, a 2022 Most Influential Black Lawyer by Savoy Magazine and a CUP 2022 Finance Catalyst by the Council of Urban Professionals.

Bottoms earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Maryland.

The C&L Society DE&I Advocate Award was presented at the C&L Annual Seminar in Orlando.