SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society Announces Stephen M. Cutler As The Recipient Of The 2024 Alfred J. Rauschman Award

SIFMA today announced Stephen M. Cutler of Simpson Thacher as the 2024 recipient of the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society’s Alfred J. Rauschman Award. Presented annually by the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society, this award acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to the compliance and legal communities, fostered open communications among industry practitioners, and dedicated their careers to the securities industry

.

“On behalf of the C&L Society, I’m honored to announce Stephen M. Cutler as the recipient of the 2024 Alfred J. Rauschman Award. Steve’s exemplary career and commitment to the securities industry make him exceptionally deserving of this accolade,” said Scott Kursman, President, SIFMA C&L Society. “We thank him for his many contributions to the compliance and legal community.”

Cutler is Of Counsel at Simpson Thacher, where he was previously a Partner and Global Head of the firm’s Government and Internal Investigations Practice. A seasoned legal professional, Steve has advised companies, boards, and senior executives on government and internal investigations, corporate governance, and regulatory matters. He has earned several accolades, including recognition among Euromoney’s Benchmark Litigation National “Litigation Stars” in Securities and White-Collar Crime, and as a New York “Litigation Star.”

Steve’s illustrious career includes serving as Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and as the company’s General Counsel for nearly a decade. Earlier in his career, he was the Director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement, overseeing investigations into high-profile financial reporting, broker-dealer, and investment advisor matters.

Steve graduated summa cum laude from Yale University and earned his J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law Journal.

The Alfred J. Rauschman Award will be presented at the C&L Annual Seminar in Orlando on March 18.

Alfred J. Rauschman was a visionary in the securities industry compliance and legal profession. The humble roots of SIFMA’s C&L Society go back to a time in the late 1960s when Al Rauschman and a group of his contemporaries began meeting informally to discuss current compliance, legal, and regulatory topics affecting the securities industry. These early efforts led ultimately to the founding of what is today known as the SIFMA Compliance & Legal Society, and Al Rauschman served as its first president.