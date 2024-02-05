SIFMA Announces Kyle R. Innes To Join State Government Affairs Team

SIFMA today announced Kyle R. Innes will join the Association’s state government relations team as managing director and associate general counsel.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kyle back to SIFMA,” said SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. “His considerable financial services policy and state-level advocacy experience will benefit our members in our work advocating for efficient capital markets.”

Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA, added, “Kyle’s experience, both at and beyond SIFMA, will enhance our existing already strong advocacy efforts at the state level. We welcome his returning in this new role.”

Kyle most recently worked as an associate director in the office of government affairs at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) where he led the state legislative and regulatory tracking function, reporting or engaging on thousands of state bills, and routinely updated senior leaders and internal experts on legislative and regulatory developments.

Prior to his work at FINRA, Kyle was a valued member of SIFMA’s state government affairs team from 2014 – 2020, where he most recently was a vice president. Kyle has also worked as a policy, legislative and political affairs specialist for a variety of clients.

Kyle holds a B.A. in history (medieval studies) from Marquette University and a J.D. and LL.M. from American University Washington College of Law.

Kyle will report to Lisa Bleier, head of wealth management, retirement and state government relations. He will be located in SIFMA’s New York City office and starts February 5.