BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

SIFMA Announces Appointments In Office Of General Counsel

Date 30/01/2023

SIFMA today announced the following appointments in its Office of General Counsel, effective immediately:

 

  • Kevin Carroll, currently Associate General Counsel, will serve as Deputy General Counsel, Litigation and Private Client – Legal.
  • Melissa MacGregor, currently Associate General Counsel, will serve as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
  • Kevin Zambrowicz, currently Associate General Counsel, will serve as Deputy General Counsel, Accounting and Institutional – Legal.

 

“I am privileged to work with an outstanding legal team in the Office of General Counsel.  Today’s appointments are a recognition of the exceptional work of these senior lawyers and are very well-deserved,” said Saima S. Ahmed, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of SIFMA.

“SIFMA and our member firms benefit from the expertise and in-depth industry knowledge of our talented legal team.  I congratulate the team on their appointments,” said Joseph Seidel, Chief Operating Office of SIFMA.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach