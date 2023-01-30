SIFMA Announces Appointments In Office Of General Counsel

SIFMA today announced the following appointments in its Office of General Counsel, effective immediately:

Kevin Carroll, currently Associate General Counsel, will serve as Deputy General Counsel, Litigation and Private Client – Legal.

Melissa MacGregor, currently Associate General Counsel, will serve as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Kevin Zambrowicz, currently Associate General Counsel, will serve as Deputy General Counsel, Accounting and Institutional – Legal.

“I am privileged to work with an outstanding legal team in the Office of General Counsel. Today’s appointments are a recognition of the exceptional work of these senior lawyers and are very well-deserved,” said Saima S. Ahmed, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of SIFMA.

“SIFMA and our member firms benefit from the expertise and in-depth industry knowledge of our talented legal team. I congratulate the team on their appointments,” said Joseph Seidel, Chief Operating Office of SIFMA.