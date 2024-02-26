SIFMA Advocacy Team Announces Hiring Of Kevin Carson

SIFMA today announced Kevin M. Carson will join the association’s federal advocacy team. As managing director and associate general counsel, Mr. Carson will be responsible for federal government relations in SIFMA’s office in Washington, D.C., reporting to Josh Wilsusen, SIFMA’s executive vice president of advocacy.

“We are very excited to have Kevin join our team. His substantial and significant experience on Capitol Hill and at the Security and Exchange Commission will add notable value to SIFMA’s members as we advocate for efficient and effective capital markets,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of SIFMA.

Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA added, “Kevin brings substantial policy, regulatory and legal experience to SIFMA. His skill set will complement and enhance SIFMA’s advocacy efforts to ensure carefully considered policy and regulation promote capital formation and efficient market function.”

Kevin comes to SIFMA from the Securities and Exchange Commission where he served as chief counsel to the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. In this role he advised senior SEC officials on policies, politics and impact of key legislative proposals and provided technical assistance on securities-related legislation to congressional offices and committees. Prior to coming to the SEC, Kevin served as a chief counsel to Senator Joe Manchin and was his principal advisor on all banking, tax, trade, judiciary and Department of Homeland Security issues. He was also legislative assistant and counsel to Representative Joyce Beatty.

“Kevin was a trusted advisor and valued member of my team during a very busy time in Congress. SIFMA is extremely lucky to have someone with his experience and a true understanding of the importance of bipartisanship. I’m excited for him to be taking on his new role,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

Prior to coming to the Hill, Kevin was an associate at a Virginia law firm and served as a law clerk for the former Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Cynthia D. Kinser.

He holds a law degree from the Rutgers School of Law-Newark and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

Kevin will be located in the Washington, D.C. office starting today, February 26.