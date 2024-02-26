Siepe Expands Leadership Team To Bolster The Delivery Of Its CLO And Fund Compliance Products For Credit Managers

Siepe, a trusted provider of technology-enabled services and market-leading compliance and reporting, today announced two new hires to its leadership team who will play a vital role in driving the Company’s growth, and managing the delivery of its software and compliance products. Shelly Torkelson has been named Director of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Teresa Lange Pierson as Director of Compliance.

“The significant and accelerating growth of the Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) market has placed a greater strain on fund managers looking to make sense of all the data that’s feeding into their portfolios from multiple sources,” said Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder of Siepe. “Shelly and Teresa are critical additions to our team as their extensive knowledge and experience will help us deliver solutions that are critical to improving transparency and the overall efficiency of fund managers' portfolios.”

Shelly brings over twenty years of experience in the Collateralized Debt Obligation (CDO) and CLO industry. She joins after spending a decade as Managing Director of Client Service at Virtus Partners (acquired by FIS in 2019), overseeing the firm’s CLO, fund, and middle-office services. Prior to that, Shelly was Vice President for the corporate trust business at JPMorgan Chase & Co, and later BNY Mellon, after the acquisition in 2006.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Siepe and the potential their technology has to offer for delivering firms the software and services that help increase efficiency across their operations and scale their business,” Shelly Torkelson said.

Teresa has over thirty years’ experience across the financial and private credit landscape, with more than two decades focused on compliance in CLO markets. Before joining Siepe, Teresa spent twenty-two years at BNY Mellon, where she was most recently Director/Sr. Group Manager of Corporate Trust Analytics, spearheading the global group's management of CLO and asset-backed securities (ABS) analytics. Prior to this, Teresa was a Programmer Analyst and Relationship Manager at JP Morgan Chase & Co. for twelve years.

"Regulators are continuing to look at ways that can improve the underlying visibility into compliance results and collateral managers need to be able to report those test results when making financial decisions," said Teresa Pierson. "I’m excited to join Siepe and work with a company that is rapidly growing to offer new opportunities for fund managers to discover actionable insights into the portfolios they manage."

Shelly and Teresa join Siepe after it achieved remarkable success in 2023. The Company administered over 2,000 assets and settled thousands of trades, supported by a 95% client retention rate and the addition of over 10 new investment management customers – taking the market value supported by Siepe to over $32.6 billion across diverse asset classes.