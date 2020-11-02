SIA Enables Banks, Corporates, P.A. Bodies And FinTechs For The New EBA Clearing Pan-European Service “Request To Pay”

- The innovative payment method allows beneficiaries to send a payment request in real time to a payer through several digital channels
- Banca Sella is among the first Italian financial institutions to sign up to the new service thanks to SIA's technology platform that manages cloud-based digital payments including instant payments and Open Banking applications
SIA, a leading European hi-tech company in payment services and infrastructures controlled by CDP Equity, will enable banks, corporates, public administration bodies and fintechs for the new service “Request to Pay” (R2P) on EBA Clearing’s technology infrastructure, compliant with the European Payments Council (EPC) scheme.
"Request to Pay" is an innovative payment method that allows a beneficiary to send a request in real time, through different digital channels, to a payer who can then approve and execute the operation. It is an especially useful, convenient and flexible service to manage payment transactions, even one-off payments, between companies, organizations and individuals with advantages in terms of security, efficiency and transparency.
The new service by EBA Clearing is integrated with the digital platform SIA EasyWay, created to support financial institutions and other Payment Service Providers at European level in the management of cloud-based payments and to facilitate significantly the consolidation of instant payments and the development of innovative Open Banking services introduced by PSD2.
Thanks to SIA's solution, it will be possible to use the "Request to Pay" service to meet the needs of the various market players who will be able to develop dedicated use cases for their end users.
Banca Sella, a leader in the payment systems sector thanks to its capacity to innovate and at the forefront among the 27 partners in the financial sector supporting the development of the EBA Clearing infrastructure in 11 European countries, has chosen SIA to subscribe to the new "Request to Pay" service through the SIA EasyWay platform already used to manage instant payments.
"With the launch of Request to Pay by EBA Clearing, SIA will further strengthen the value proposition of innovative services for the development of digital payments at European level, thus contributing to the creation of an ecosystem in which all the actors - from banks to corporates, to the public sector - can implement new business models, also thanks to the opportunities offered by PSD2 regulations. The choice of Banca Sella, which has always been at the forefront in the offering of solutions for its retail and corporate customers and one of the first banks in Italy to launch this new service, confirms that the path of innovation undertaken by SIA is recognized by the market and is effectively contributing to the digital transformation that Italian corporates increasingly need to be competitive in a global market", stated Roberta Gobbi, Director of Sales Italian Region at SIA.
"Our subscription to the Request to Pay scheme is in line with Banca Sella's strategy to implement innovative solutions in the field of payments, achieving a significant improvement in end-to-end financial transactions for all customers operating in the European ecosystem. The project will enable our customer companies to provide a service that aims to increase the transparency and speed of payment processes, with a high added value relating to the reduction of risks and with significant advancements in the reconciliation and governance systems of the collection cycle. The partnership with SIA, leader in payment services and infrastructures, is consolidated thanks to cooperation in the realization of Request to Pay, which allows us to continue offering our customers cutting-edge, technologically advanced digital solutions", commented Andrea Massitti, Head of Corporate and Small Business at Banca Sella.