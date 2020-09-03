Shop Apotheke Europe And Wacker Chemie To Be Included In MDAX - No Changes In DAX And TecDAX - Changes Will Become Effective On 21 September

On Thursday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 21 September 2020.
The shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V will be included in the MDAX index and will replace the shares of RTL Group. The shares of Wacker Chemie AG will also be included in MDAX and will replace the shares of Aareal Bank AG. In both cases the basis is the regular exit rule.
There are also changes in SDAX: Aareal Bank AG and RTL Group will be included (downgrade from MDAX). There are three more changes based on the fast exit rule: Global Fashion Group SA replaces Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., Medios AG replaces Bertrandt AG and Secunet Security Networks AG replaces ATOSS Software AG.
The constituents of the DAX and TecDAX index remain unchanged.
The next scheduled index review is 3 December 2020.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo GmbH.