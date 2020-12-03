Shinhan Bank Vietnam Successfully Modernizes Trading And Risk Platforms With Finastra - Finastra’s Fusion Kondor And Fusion Risk Solutions Will Fuel Business Growth Through Advanced Automation

Finastra has announced today that Shinhan Bank Vietnam has successfully standardized and integrated its trading and risk platforms with Finastra’s Fusion Kondor and Fusion Risk. The flexibility and efficiency offered by these solutions strongly positions the bank to grow more quickly and fulfil its ambitions of regional and international expansion.
“A key focus of our business is being the best solution provider for customers who deal with various risks through derivative products offerings, so it is important for us to remove barriers to growth,” said Mr. Kim Tae Hee, Head of Capital Market & Trading Division at Shinhan Bank Vietnam. “Deep integration between Finastra’s Fusion Kondor, Fusion Risk and our IT systems architecture enables our Treasury & Global Market team to handle higher volumes of transactions with flexible capacities, accurate pricing methodologies, risk monitoring to support more complex derivatives and fixed income instruments. Close collaboration between Shinhan Bank Vietnam and the Finastra team demonstrated that, even during the troubled times of the pandemic, we can achieve great things.”
With flexible trade capture and deal screens, Fusion Kondor can be configured to meet the needs of different desks and individual traders, while versatile workspaces and workflows can all be set up for intuitive and efficient usability. Fusion Risk will also help Shinhan Bank Vietnam meet its regulatory obligations and offers powerful analytics to deliver insights to optimize business performance – from day-to-day operational oversight to long-term strategic business planning.
“This project was delivered successfully through Finastra’s Fusion Adopt methodology, a capability provided by Finastra’s Global Services team, which offers rapid implementation through standardization and proven business best practices. We were also able to deliver 85% of the project remotely, which limited the impact of the pandemic and allowed the implementation to happen smoothly and within predicted timelines,” said Luc Hovhannessian, Managing Director, APAC, Finastra. “We will continue to work closely with the team at Shinhan Bank Vietnam, providing training and support to ensure that they are able to maximize value from the new solutions.”