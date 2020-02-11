Shenzhen Stock Exchange Upgrades Its Distance Training To Meet What The Market Needs

To actively respond to the needs for market training during the anti-epidemic effort, SZSE launched the first session of upgraded open distance training to improve the mode of market services and strengthen business support and services. The distance training focuses on the implementation of the new Securities Law and sweeping reforms of the capital market, and provides safe, convenient and professional services to market players.
SZSE’s distance training is upgraded based on the previous online courses. Focusing on supporting enterprises in areas being severely affected by the outbreak and those in key industries related to the epidemic prevention and emergency response, SZSE provides classic capital market financing courses to listed companies, companies planning to go public and relevant market entities. Next, we will enrich and develop a series of training courses to meet the urgent needs of the market, and launch online training for targeted groups such as independent directors and board secretaries of listed companies, newly listed companies, chairmen of the board, and chief finance officers of companies whose de facto controllers went public after restructuring or that are planning to go public. We will also hold online training on the new Securities Law, mergers and acquisitions, equity incentive, new accounting standards, standardized operation and other topics.
Since the Spring Festival, by implementing the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council and acting in accordance with the requirements of CSRC’s Party Committee, we have taken multi-pronged measures and forged cooperation to stand in the shoes of the market, meet what the market needs and address the market’s concerns. We have also given full play to the advantages of a number of information-based, smart and mobile public technology platforms, improved the capacity of professional, targeted, and intelligent services continuously, and provided all-around services to support all market players to win the anti-epidemic fight.