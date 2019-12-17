Shenzhen Stock Exchange Supports The Smooth Listing And Trading Of CSI 300 ETF Option On December 23

With the approval of the CSRC, the CSI 300 ETF Option will be listed for trading (object of trading: Harvest CSI 300 ETF, code: 159919) on SZSE on December 23, marking an important step for SZSE to officially build its complete product system.
The underlying asset of the CSI 300 ETF Option contract tracks the performance of the CSI 300 Index that is one of the most closely followed stock market indices with wide coverage and great influence. Therefore, the launch of the option may help to meet the needs of market risk management. The launch of the CSI 300 ETF Option is an important measure taken by SZSE to implement the sweeping reforms of the capital market, and is of great significance to build the capital market into one full of vigor and resilience.
Since the CSRC announced the pilot work of increasing the stock options and stock index options on November 8, SZSE has made solid and comprehensive progress in preparations for the listing of options in accordance with the principle of “high standard, steady start and risk prevention”. At present, to ensure the safe and stable operation of the CSI 300 ETF Option, SZSE is ready for its business, technology and market by having issued business rules and carried out the network-wide technical system testing in an orderly manner to attract market makers and opening accounts for investors.
Next, SZSE will, in accordance with the unified arrangements of the CSRC, adhere to the work requirements of “the four awes (stand in awe of the market, rule of law, professionalism and risks) and one joint force (The capital market’s development needs all the efforts made by all sides)” and make joint efforts with all parties in the market to urge option operators to continue to provide investor education and services and risk management. We will ensure the smooth launch and safe operation of CSI 300 ETF Option and promote the healthy and stable development of the capital market.