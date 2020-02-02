Shenzhen Stock Exchange: Statement On Continuous Market Operation

During the past two weeks China has intensified efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (2019 n-COV). Governments at all levels in China have taken comprehensive and tough measures to prevent spread of the virus. The unprecedented measures have been highly recognized by the international community and World Health Organization. With the nation committing all resources in battling the virus, China will definitely win the battle against the epidemic.
The 2019 n-COV will inevitably negatively impact China’s economy and financial market in the short run. However it will not change the long-term growth momentum of China’s economy or the value of China’s capital market. The Chinese government has taken and will be taking all necessary measures to alleviate its negative impact on the economy. China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has adopted a number of measures to maintain orderly operation of the market. Efforts to improve fundamentals of the market will soon yield positive outcomes. Despite volatility in the overseas market during the past two weeks, we still observe international investors’ confidence in Chinese economy and the capital market.
The CSRC is leading the effort to ensure sound market services. In the wake of the outbreak of the 2019 n-COV, the CSRC has required securities firms, asset management companies and futures firms to improve methods of service and maintain business stability for the benefit of market participants. Exchanges and China Clear are committed to safeguarding normal operation of trading, settlement and clearing. Listed companies are required to ensure sound information disclosure. All these efforts are in place to safeguard the stable and orderly operation of the capital market.
The CSRC and Shenzhen Stock Exchange will continue to communicate with the foreign investors to ensure that information disclosure is open and transparent. We appreciate foreign institutional investors’ continued support in China’s economy and capital market. The A-share market’s long-term positive trend will remain. The impacts of previous epidemics, such as SARS in 2003, H1N1 in 2009, MERS in 2012, had been short-lived after positive and effective measures were taken. Under the current unusual circumstance, all market participants are unified in the battle to maintain safe operation of the market and vigilant against any possible disruption.
Shenzhen Stock Exchange appreciates the participation and contribution by international investors and will continue to provide all services and conveniences necessary. Please feel free to contact us should you have further questions. We will make every effort to respond in a timely manner.
