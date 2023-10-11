Shenzhen Stock Exchange: Securities Market Herald Has Been Continuously Selected As A Source Journal For Chinese Social Sciences Citation Index

Recently, according to the latest data from the Chinese Social Sciences Citation Index (CSSCI) database, the academic journal Securities Market Herald, administered and sponsored by SZSE, has been selected as a source journal for CSSCI (2023-2024). The Securities Market Herald was first selected as a CSSCI source journal in 2006 and has continued to be selected ever since.

Founded in July 1991, Securities Market Herald is the first professional monthly journal in Chinese securities research sector that is administered and sponsored by SZSE. In March 1993, it was approved by the National Press and Publication Administration for public distribution. It has gradually developed into a leading journal in China’s securities research field and an important academic exchange platform connecting the academic circles and the industry. The journal focuses on forward-looking topics and professional content, with an emphasis on capital market reform, development, regulation and innovation. It insists on combining academic exploration with practical application to provide research support for capital market reform and development. Its main columns include theoretical synthesis, issuance and listing, legal governance and regulation, products and markets and industry and macroeconomics.

Securities Market Herald has long been selected as one of China’s four important core journals or source journals directories, namely Peking University’s A Guide to the Core Journals of China, the AMI Comprehensive Evaluation (A-level) Core Journals of Chinese Humanities and Social Sciences Journals, the CSSCI source journal, and Wuhan University’s RCCSE China Academic Journal Evaluation Report. It is also an important source of reprinted materials for the Renmin University of China’s photocopying press.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his reply to the editorial department of Wen Shi Zhe that high-quality academic journals should adhere to their original aspirations, promote innovation, showcase high-level research results, support the growth of excellent academic talents and promote academic exchanges between China and foreign countries. SZSE will adhere to open publishing, gather forces from all sides, always stand at the forefront of securities and financial theory and practice, focus on promoting rational analysis and providing valuable advice, continuously promote the construction of China’s modern capital market with Chinese characteristics, help the capital market better support high-level self-reliance in science and technology and serve the high-quality development of the economy.