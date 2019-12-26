Shenzhen Stock Exchange: Notice On Closing Arrangements For Some Holidays And Festivals In 2020

According to the Notice on Market Holidays and Closing Arrangements for Some Holidays and Festivals in 2020 (CSRC General Office [2019] No.70) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the relevant market closing arrangements for some holidays and festivals in 2020 are as follows:
I. Closing Arrangements
i. New Year’s Day: The market will be closed on January 1 (Wednesday), and will open as usual from January 2 (Thursday).
ii. Spring Festival: The market will be closed from January 24 (Friday) to January 30 (Thursday), and will open as usual from January 31 (Friday). And the market will be closed on January 19 (Sunday) and February 1 (Saturday) as they fall on the weekend.
iii. Qingming Festival: The market will be closed from April 4 (Saturday) to April 6 (Monday), and will open as usual from April 7 (Tuesday).
iv. International Labor Day: The market will be closed from May 1 (Monday) to May 5 (Tuesday), and will open as usual from May 6 (Wednesday). And the market will be closed on April 26 (Sunday) and May 9 (Saturday) as they fall on the weekend.
v. Dragon Boat Festival: The market will be closed from June 25 (Thursday) to June 27 (Saturday), and will open as usual from June 29 (Monday). It will be closed on June 28 (Sunday) as it falls on the weekend.
vi. Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day: The market will be closed from October 1 (Thursday) to October 8 (Thursday), and will open as usual from October 9 (Friday). And the market will be closed on September 27 (Sunday) and October 9 (Saturday) as they fall on the weekend.
II. The clearing and delivery during holidays and festivals shall be conducted in accordance with the arrangement of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.
Please arrange relevant work accordingly.