Shenzhen Stock Exchange: Notice On Closing Arrangements For Some Holidays And Festivals In 2022

According to the Notice on Market Holidays and Closing Arrangements for Some Holidays and Festivals in 2022 (CSRC General Office [2021] No. 90) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the relevant market closing arrangements for some holidays and festivals in 2022 are as follows:
I. Closing Arrangements
i. New Year’s Day: The market will be closed from January 1 (Saturday) to January 3 (Monday), and will open as usual from January 4 (Tuesday).
ii. Spring Festival: The market will be closed from January 31 (Monday) to February 06 (Sunday), and will open as usual from February 07 (Monday). The market will be closed on January 29 (Saturday) and January 30 (Sunday) as they fall on the weekend.
iii. Qingming Festival: The market will be closed from April 3 (Sunday) to April 5 (Tuesday), and will open as usual from April 6 (Wednesday). The market will be closed on April 2 (Saturday) as it falls on the weekend.
iv. International Labor Day: The market will be closed from April 30 (Saturday) to May 4 (Wednesday), and will open as usual from May 5 (Saturday). And the market will be closed on April 24 (Sunday) and May 7 (Saturday) as they fall on the weekend.
v. Dragon Boat Festival: The market will be closed from June 03 (Friday) to June 05 (Sunday), and will open as usual from June 06 (Monday).
vi. Mid-Autumn Festival: The market will be closed from September 10 (Saturday) to September 12 (Monday), and will open as usual from September 13 (Tuesday).
vii. National Day: The market will be closed from October 01 (Saturday) to October 07 (Friday), and will open as usual from October 10 (Monday). The market will be closed on October 8 (Saturday) and October 9 (Sunday) as they fall on the weekend.
II. Clearing and Settlement
The clearing and settlement during holidays and festivals shall be conducted in accordance with the arrangement of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. Please arrange relevant work accordingly.
It is hereby notified.