Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market Bulletin, November 23, 2020 - Issue 33

China's actual use of foreign capital surged 18.3 percent on a yearly basis to 81.87 billion yuan ($11.83 billion) in October of this year, marking the seventh consecutive month for the country to witness positive growth in foreign direct investment, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce. Foreign direct investment in China grew by 6.4 percent year-on-year to 800.68 billion yuan between January and October. In dollar terms it increased by 3.9 percent to $115.09 billion.
Click here to download the market bulletin.