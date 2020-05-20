Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market Bulletin, May 18, 2020 (Issue 13)

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will simplify procedures for businesses to restart activities and digitalize the process required for business resumption, pledging to scrap outdated temporary restrictions and clear up illegal fees for business reopening. A State Council executive meeting last week called for further efforts to improve the business environment, including reviewing the negative list on market access and removing the hurdles facing private firms, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, to boost effective investment from the private sector.
