Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market Bulletin, July 20, 2020, Issue 21

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange gave the green light on July 13 to the first three companies seeking to list on ChiNext Market under the registration-based IPO mechanism. The three companies — cultural event planning company Beijing FengShangShiJi Culture Media Co. Ltd., medical-device maker Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and package printing company LD Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. — have met the requirements for issuance, listing and information disclosure and were sent to the CSRC for registration. In addition, three Listing Committee Meetings were held in the week to review the IPO applications of 11 other companies. According to the ChiNext Market IPO issuance and listing guidelines, IPO applicants can complete online and offline issuance within 12 working days and the listing can be arranged on the seventh trading day after the issuance date.
