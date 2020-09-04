Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market Bulletin, August 31, 2020 (Issue 27)

On August 30, SZSE issued the Administration Measures for Risk Classification of Listed Companies (the “Classification Measures”). On the basis of summing up regulatory practice and experience, the Classification Measures further refines the risk classification regulation system, an active exploration of the “human+technology” new regulatory model. The intelligent risk monitoring platform has gathered multidimensional information including financial data, stock price movements, equity details, share pledge, significant investments, violations and punishment, and its risk classification and rating model have realized “comprehensive checkup” of listed companies, providing intelligent aid to the analysis, evaluation and judgment of company risks. The listed companies were classified, according to level of risk and regulative attention, as high risk, secondarily high risk, attention and normal.
