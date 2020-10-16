Shenzhen Stock Exchange Launches CNI Blue 100 Index To Assist High-Quality Development Of Maritime Economy

On October 14, SZSE and the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People’s Republic of China jointly held the Launch Ceremony of the CNI Blue 100 Index & the Roadshow for Investment in and Financing for Small and Medium-sized Maritime Enterprises and Major Scientific and Technological Achievements. The Index was compiled by SZSE’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd. in cooperation with National Marine Data and Information Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources. The event, one of series activities at China Marine Economy Expo 2020, is a specific measure to conscientiously carry out the decision and deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council to push for the building of a maritime power, and advance the implementation of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement on Promoting High-quality Development of the Maritime Economy between SZSE and the Ministry of Natural Resources. Wang Hong, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Director of the State Oceanic Administration, Sha Yan, President & CEO of SZSE and other relevant leaderships attended the event.
The CNI Blue 100 Index (Abbreviation: Blue 100, Code: 980068), the first authoritative maritime economy themed stock index in China, reflects the operation of listed companies in the maritime economic fields. It is of great significance to forge a bellwether of China’s maritime economy and improve the resource allocation of the maritime industry. Blue 100 is based on SZSE-listed companies and underlying stocks for southbound trading under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect that rank the highest by maritime attributes, industry coverage, financial position, etc. as sample stocks. Currently, there are 62 sample stocks for Blue 100, including 37 SZSE-listed A-share stocks and 25 stocks for southbound trading. It’s estimated that from the end of 2012 to the end of September 2020, Blue 100 registered cumulative return of 89%.
The Roadshow for Investment in and Financing for Small and Medium-sized Maritime Enterprises, a brand event jointly built by SZSE and the Ministry of Natural Resources, has been held at the China Marine Economy Expo for five years straight, during which it has directly served over 150 ocean-related enterprises, helping quality micro, small and medium-sized maritime enterprises and major scientific and technological projects realize efficient, low-cost investment and financing matchmaking via SZSE’s V-Next platform. The enterprises and projects participating in the roadshow this year come from the fields of biological materials, new energy, biomedicine, energy conservation and environmental protection, etc.
In recent years, the capital market has continued to intensify efforts to serve the maritime economy and has become an important channel for investment in and financing for the maritime economy. SZSE has always attached great importance to serving the maritime industry and maintained close relations with the Ministry of Natural Resources. Last year, the two parties signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to further refine cooperation in maritime economic fields. This year, during the pandemic the two parties jointly held series online roadshows and training activities that lasted for one month, to fully support maritime enterprises in resuming production and reaching production capacity.
Next, by closely following the development plan for the maritime economy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the requirements of building Shenzhen into a “Global Marine Center”, SZSE will continue to deepen cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources, enhance cultivation of maritime enterprises planning to get listed, and facilitate efficient investment and financing matchmaking of innovation-oriented ocean-related enterprises. What’s more, we will serve transfer and transformation of maritime scientific and technological achievements, promote Blue 100 Index to develop and invest in products, and meet the needs of the maritime industry for financial capital allocation. In addition, we will advance innovation of relevant bonds and asset securitization products, provide diversified capital market instruments, and facilitate gathering and circulation of ocean-related production factors to assist in high-quality development of the maritime economy.