Shenzhen Stock Exchange Holds The “Innovation And Growth: National Defense Science And Technology Industrial Chain” Event To Better Serve High-Tech For Self-Reliance And Self-Improvement

On September 1, the “Innovation and Growth: National Defense Science and Technology Industrial Chain” was successfully held in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. The event was jointly organized by SZSE, Shaanxi Local Financial Supervision and Administration, CSRC Shaanxi Office, Shaanxi National Defense Science and Technology Industry Authority, and CITIC CRESCIN (Beijing) Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.. This event was arranged to further enhance the capital market’s ability to serve the defense science and technology industry. It aimed to highlight the leading role of strategic emerging industries, stimulate high-quality development momentum, promote a high-level cycle of technology, industry and capital in the national defense science and technology industry field, as well as better support high-tech for self-reliance and self-improvement.

During the event, experts from central enterprises in the national defense science and technology industry, listed companies, Shaanxi National Defense Science and Technology Industry Authority, Shaanxi Local Financial Supervision and Administration, Industry and Information Technology Department of Shaanxi Province, SZSE, and market institutions participated in the 8th “SZSE Chuangxianghui” event. They conducted exchanges and discussions, and shared viewpoints on topics such as reshaping enterprise value, cultivating high-quality enterprises, and industry development trends in the national defense science and technology industry. CITIC CRESCIN (Beijing) Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., securities firms and law firms provided specialized training on information disclosure, corporate governance, capital operations and other aspects for the 85 listed companies, to-be-listed companies and investment institutions in national defense science and technology industry present at the event. Additionally, SZSE, in collaboration with fund companies, organized the “Innovation and Growth: ETF Lecture” at the securities firm investor education base, facilitating in-depth discussions with over 50 investors on topics such as the ETF market and ecosystem, as well as the investment value of high-end equipment ETFs.

The national defense science and technology industry is a national strategic high-tech industry. It serves as a significant driving force behind the development of the national economy, technological advancements and industrial upgrading. The Report to the 20th National Congress of the CPC highlights “Optimizing the national defense science and technology industry system and layout, strengthening the construction of defense science and technology industry capabilities”. This is an important task and significant opportunity for the development of national defense science and technology-related industries in the present and future periods. In recent years, SZSE has actively deepened strategic cooperation with the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, central enterprises in the national defense science and technology industry, local governments and market institutions. Through joint efforts, a series of activities have been conducted to serve the construction of national defense science and technology industry capabilities, including specialized training for national defense science and technology industry enterprises, themed salons and guidance for companies seeking to go public. Currently, SZSE has a total of 116 listed companies in the national defense science and technology industry, such as AVIC XAC, Norinco Red Arrow, Aerospace CH, Zhongtian Rocket, Feilihua, Triangle Defense, ZEMIC. The total market capitalization of these companies is approximately CNY 1.5 trillion.

Shaanxi Province is a development hub for the national defense science and technology industry and a gathering place for professional talents. It possesses a complete national defense science and technology industrial chain. SZSE has always attached great importance to serving the development of Shaanxi province. In 2019, SZSE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Shaanxi Provincial Government and established Shaanxi base. In 2020, SZSE launched its independently developed Listed Reserve Enterprises Management Information System and continuously organized activities such as Capital Market Service Weeks, investment and financing roadshows and seminar training sessions. Currently, there are 36 listed companies from Shaanxi Province on SZSE, raising a total fund of CNY 151.3 billion. Moreover, Shaanxi Province has issued fixed-income products on SZSE, with a financing scale exceeding CNY 124.3 billion.

Next, SZSE will continue to adhere to CSRC’s guidance and steadfastly pursue the “two unswervinglys”. Leveraging the unique characteristics and advantages of the Shenzhen market, it will give greater prominence to supporting high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement and actively serve the construction of a modern industrial system. Firstly, SZSE will deepen capital market reforms and increase support for direct financing. It will focus on key industries such as advanced manufacturing, digital economy and green low-carbon sectors. Efforts will be made to enhance the support mechanisms and provisions that facilitate capital market services for technological innovation. It will increase the supply of targeted systems and products, focus on creating a “transparent, clean, and high-quality registration-based IPO system”, carry out the “Insisting on transparent approval, transparent supervision and transparent service; promoting the improvement of approval quality and effectiveness, and enhance clean culture” special program in depth and continue to channel innovation resources to converge in key areas supported by the state. Secondly, efforts will be made to improve the quality and effectiveness of bond market services and develop new heights for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). SZSE will implement a “green channel” policy for science and technology innovation bonds, facilitating “fast-track procedures for approval and issuance”. It will strengthen the precision support of the bond market for technological innovation, accelerate the implementation of high-quality REITs projects and promote the normalized issuance of REITs to facilitate the transformation of old and new economic drivers. Thirdly, a comprehensive and intelligent service platform will be established to support high-quality economic development throughout the entire lifecycle. By harnessing the collective efforts of various market participants, SZSE will prioritize the construction of the SZSE Technology and IP Exchange, further synergize platforms such as the “V-Next”, “Gujiao Connect”, “Cultivation Connect”, and “Growth Connect”. These platforms will contribute to the conversion of technology achievements and industrial clustering in key strategic areas like the national defense science and technology industry. Additionally, they will support the hierarchy of high-quality technology-oriented enterprises and their orderly access to the capital market, facilitating the formation of a high-quality group of listed companies.