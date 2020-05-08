Shenzhen Stock Exchange Holds The First Symposium To Solicit Comments On The Rules For Promoting The Reform Of The ChiNext Board And Piloting The Registration-Based IPO System In Accordance With The Principles Of Being "Open-Minded, Transparent And Strict"

To implement the spirit of thirteenth meeting of the CPC Central Committee for Comprehensive Deepening Reform and the work arrangements of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and further consolidate the institutional foundation for comprehensively deepening capital market reform and on the premise of adequate COVID-19 prevention & control, on April 30, Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) held the first symposium to solicit comments with respect to the recently published rules for promoting the reform of the ChiNext Board and piloting the registration-based IPO system. At the symposium, the opinions and suggestions of market participants were listened to face to face, response was given to market concerns and market consensus was enhanced. It was attended by the heads of listed companies, pre-IPO companies, securities companies, venture capital institutions, accounting firms and law firms and representatives of institutional and individual investors. It was presided over by the Party Secretary and Chairman of SZSE Wang Jianjun. Relevant heads of Shenzhen securities regulation bureau and Shenzhen Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau, relevant leadership members of SZSE and business department heads exchanged opinions.
At the symposium, participants fully affirmed the exposure drafts of relevant rules and unanimously said that they are fully confident about steadily and smoothly promoting the reform of the ChiNext Board and piloting the registration-based IPO system. In addition, participants contributed their ideas and put forward targeted, constructive and operable opinions and suggestions on ChiNext Board positioning, issuance and listing conditions, review criteria and process and other specific contents, laying foundation for SZSE to refine rules and policies, further urging intermediaries to play the role of "watchdog" and helping enhancing the "incubator" function of venture capital institutions to better serve growth-oriented innovative start-ups.
In the next step, SZSE will continue to collect opinions from market participants through video symposium, market survey and public collection channel, carefully study and take reasonable advice and promptly revise relevant rules. SZSE will continue to follow an open-minded approach to fully respect the opinions of related parties and urge market participants to understand, agree on, support and apply rules. In a transparent manner, we will treat all market participants fairly and make the time and results of review under the registration-based IPO system more expectable. We will also stringently enforce rules and policies in accordance with strict discipline, firmly crack down on violations to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors, endeavor to purify market environment to help steadily promoting the reform of the ChiNext Board and piloting the registration-based IPO system, and gain experience for pushing forward capital market reform towards a "deep water zone".