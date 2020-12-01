Shenzhen Stock Exchange Holds 2020 Technology Conference To Co-Write A New Chapter For Capital Market Digitalization

On November 27, Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) held 2020 Technology Conference with the theme of “Technology Leading Digitalization New Chapter”, which was the fourth consecutive technology conference in the industry. The conference is an important move to thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, conscientiously carry out the requirements for faster digitalization, earnestly fulfill the responsibility of supporting industrial technology innovation and jointly create an ecosystem for capital market digitalization. It is intended to further promote technical exchange and cooperation across the industry, and improve the industry’s ability to forestall and defuse risks, advance digital and intelligent development and strengthen the capital market’s capability for serving the real economy.
Li Chao, Vice Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), delivered a speech via video. Heads of relevant departments and units of the CSRC, technical directors, experts and scholars from securities, fund, bank, futures and insurance companies, hi-tech enterprises, institutions of higher learning and scientific research institutes attended the meeting.
Mr. Li said that, digitalization is the focus to serve the real economy, an important force to drive the innovative development of the capital market and an important way to enhance regulation. In recent years, the CSRC has conscientiously implemented the decisions and plans made by the Central Committee of CPC and State Council for building digital China, taken solid steps in top-level design, prepared plans for overall data system construction and development, and refined technical regulation system. It has also improved technical regulation effect, energetically developed a digital application platform, actively piloted FinTech innovation and continuously promoted the effective implementation of digitalization strategy. Centering on the state’s 14th Five-Year Plan and long-range objectives through the year 2035, the entire industry should seize new digitalization opportunities to increase innovative application of digitalization, comprehensively improve digitalization capacities and push forward the deep integration of digital technologies with various businesses of the capital market in face of the digitalization opportunity. It should also further enhance the awareness of risk prevention and control, ensure safe business operation and constantly boost the ecosystem building for capital market digitalization that is coexistent, integrated, cooperative and win-win.
The head of SZSE said that SZSE will conscientiously carry out the policy of “system building, non-intervention, and zero tolerance” and the requirements of “standing in awe of the market, rule of law, professionalism and risks, and obtaining support from all sides”, and stick to innovation to guide development and providing services for technical innovation. Conforming to digitalization trends, it will continuously increase technical input to build a high-standard technical platform with a high starting point, focus on creating a secure and reliable technical system, strengthen technical empowerment regulation, and speed up industrial technology innovation to provide secure and efficient technical support for capital market reforms. Meanwhile, it will give full play to market platform functions and the leading role of industrial technologies, strengthen capabilities for opening-up and collaboration, press ahead with the digitalization strategy in an all-round way, build the world’s leading industrial digitalization system and endeavor to develop a high-quality innovative capital center and a world-class exchange.
The conference is to be concluded within 1.5 days. Participating guests will exchange their views on securities trading settlement, financial AI, risk control and quality management, big data of finance, digital security and other topics. Technical directors of relevant institutions in the industry will hold in-depth discussions with respect to development trends of digital transformation, innovative practices of the industry under new circumstances and other aspects.